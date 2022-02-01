SEBRING — The members of the School Board of Highlands County will be on the move and have their walking shoes on this week as they visit all the district campuses and other faculties during the board’s annual walkthrough tours.
Members of The School Board of Highlands County, Superintendent Brenda Longshore, staff members and members of the Half-Cent Citizens Advisory Committee will be conducting a walkthrough of several schools and may tour other selected district buildings and facilities. Some Board members may drive together, the district’s announcement states acknowledging the Sunshine Law.
The board will start at 8 a.m. today at Fred Wild Elementary School with stops at Sebring High, Sebring Middle, Hill-Gustat Middle, Sun ‘N Lake Elementary, Memorial Elementary, Park Elementary, Avon Park Middle, Avon Park High and Avon Elementary schools.
On Friday, the board will start with the Lake Placid schools at Lake Country Elementary at 8:15 p.m. and in the afternoon there are stops at the Sebring elementary schools, Academy at Youth Care Lane and the District Office including Highlands Virtual School.
During the campus tours, principals point out their facility priorities from which the board and district office staff develop a workplan based on available funding.