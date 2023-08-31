Academy at Youth Care Lane

The School Board of Highlands County will be voting on approval of the expulsion list, which results in students with disciplinary issues being assigned to the program at the Academy at Youth Care Lane

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The School Board of Highlands County will be considering approval of 20 student expulsions, including 16 from last school year – two involving weapons possession and another student who made multiple bomb threats.

The District reports that the weapons possession incidents both involved knives that were in the students’ possession.

Recommended for you