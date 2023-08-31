The School Board of Highlands County will be considering approval of 20 student expulsions, including 16 from last school year – two involving weapons possession and another student who made multiple bomb threats.
The District reports that the weapons possession incidents both involved knives that were in the students’ possession.
A student at Hill-Gustat Middle School had a pocket knife. No threats were made and the weapon was not brandished. The student had the pocket knife in a pocket, according to the District.
The other was a Lake Placid Middle School student with a knife in a similar situation. No threats, just had it on the person.
Concerning the bomb threats, a Sebring Middle School student made a comment to another student about blowing something up with explosives. There was no explosive and there was no danger, etc., just a passing threat, but all threats have to be dealt with accordingly, according to the District.
Among the 20 expulsion recommendations, 14 are drug-related.
The other non-drug-related expulsion recommendations include: defiance of authority, false fire alarm and other major offense.
The students who are expelled usually are assigned to the District’s alternative program at the Academy at Youth Care Lane, which recently added a portable classroom and an additional teacher.
The recent enrollment count from the 10th day of school showed the Academy at Youth Care Lane with 88 students, which is double the number at this time last year.
The School Board of Highlands County will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St. in Sebring.