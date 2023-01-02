School Board of Highlands County

The School Board of Highlands County will approve the 2023-24 school calendar at its first meeting in January.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The School District is already planning for next school year with a proposed 2023-24 calendar.

But first, looking at the current school year’s second semester, after winter break teachers return on Jan. 9 with students back in class on Jan. 10.

