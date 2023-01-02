SEBRING — The School District is already planning for next school year with a proposed 2023-24 calendar.
But first, looking at the current school year’s second semester, after winter break teachers return on Jan. 9 with students back in class on Jan. 10.
Jan. 16 is the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
Spring break is the week of March 13, so including the weekends, the spring break duration is March 11-19.
April 7 is listed as a holiday on the district calendar, which is Good Friday.
The school year concludes for students on May 25, which is an early release day. Teachers have a work day on May 26.
The proposed 2023-24 school calendar shows a repeat of the same student and teacher start dates with teachers returning on Aug. 2, which is a Wednesday, and classes starting for students on Aug. 10, which is a Thursday.
The Thanksgiving school holiday closure is the week of Nov. 20.
Winter break is Dec. 22, 2023 to Jan 8, 2024 for students with a teacher workday on Jan. 8, 2024.
Spring break is March 9-17, 2024.
The last day of school for students, next school year, would be May 24, 2024, which is a Friday. With the weekend and then May 27 being Memorial Day, teachers will closeout the 2023-24 school year on May 28, 2024.
The School Board of Highlands County will consider approval of the 2023-24 school calendar at its next meeting, 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Also, the School Board will consider waiving the minimum qualification of a high school diploma or equivalent for the position of lunchroom monitor for the 2022-2023 school year.