SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will consider approving the new middle school health/sex education curriculum at Tuesday’s School Board meeting.
After the School District terminated its previous health education program, a committee was formed to review sex education programs for a new health/sex curriculum.
Of the original 24 members of the curriculum review committee, 13 were able to complete the process of thoroughly reviewing each curriculum and then scoring each based upon a rubric. Prior to reviewing the curriculum the group reviewed and provided input on the aspects to be included in the rubric as well.
The scoring was unanimous in favor of recommending the G-W Essential Health Skills curriculum.
The School Board’s agenda noted that the 20-day window for public review of the G-W Health Education curriculum was advertised beginning Oct. 19 and closed Nov. 11. Advertisement for public review went out on Facebook, Twitter and the School Board’s website. Options for viewing were open to online viewing and face to face review of the curriculum during the 20-day window.
There was only one person who posted a comment stating that, “This textbook and curriculum is very inappropriate. Lets not sexualize our children, this book is too mature for middle school aged children. The chapters on Dating, STI (sexually transmitted infections), and AIDS are inappropriate and I do not want my child exposed to this via a class or textbook.”
According to the publisher of the health education textbook, Goodheart-Willcox Company, Inc., Tinley Park, Ill., this third edition features core health topics such as nutrition, physical activity, and mental health; and cutting-edge health topics, such as vaping, opioid addiction, body positivity, self-compassion, social media, mindfulness, online communication and relationships and COVID-19.
Content and skills align to the National Health Education Standards, according to the publisher.
The iMAD (I Make a Difference) program from the Heartland Rural Health Network had been the health/sex education program taught to the school district’s sixth, seventh and eighth-graders.
But in the spring, parents voiced their concerns about the sex education curriculum and how it was being presented to students.
At an April meeting of the School Board of Highlands County, Longshore said she had met with community members and parents about concerns with the sex education curriculum.
At the meeting, Longshore announced that iMAD had been informed that the district would not be using their curriculum in the 2022-23 school year.