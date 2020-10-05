SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will consider revisions to the District’s Return to Athletics Plan at its meeting at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said the plan’s update concerns the current fall sports, giving a little more flexibility on the areas of ticket sales, such as selling tickets at the gates, and concessions.
The recommendations from the District’s Athletic Task Force would provide a little more opportunity for more of the community to come to the sporting events, she said.
The School Board will also consider approval of the district’s five-year work plan, which includes the student enrollment numbers at each school and the projected need for additional classrooms.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt noted that the district has to file the plan every year with the state. The intention is if there are any planned additional student stations the district has to have available revenue.
“We do not have any student stations that we are planning to build in the next five years,” he said.
The work plan shows that 9% of the district’s students have classes in portable classrooms.
Also, the School Board will consider approval of Highlands County’s School Improvement Plans. Every school in the district has a detailed plan on the roles of the staff members and the goals for improving student achievement.