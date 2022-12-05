SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will consider Tuesday a contract agreement with Shannon L. Nash to serve as School Board Attorney.
The Board interviewed two attorneys recently and selected Nash, of the law firm Swaine, Harris & Wohl P.A., to serve as the Board attorney.
According to the contract agreement, the essential duties of the School Board attorney include:
• Counsel and represent the School Board and the superintendent in matters of a legal or technical nature relating to the interpretation of statutes, federal and state regulations, ordinances, and contracts except in cases of conflict of interest in which case representation shall be of the School Board.
• Prepare and render legal opinions upon request to the School Board and superintendent concerning all legal matters relating to the operations of the school district.
• Provide legal assistance in the drafting of legal documents, rules and regulations, applications, contracts, and all other legal or quasi-legal papers upon request.
The hourly rates are $215 for attorneys and $100 for legal assistant/paralegal.
The contract states in lieu of hourly billing by attorney for review and analysis of emails received from the Florida School Board Attorney’s Association through its website, attorney shall be paid a retainer of $1,720 per month. Attorney shall review and analyze all emails and provide District staff with updates of all relevant matters.
School Board Attorney John McClure informed the School Board in July that after serving the district for 22 years he would be retiring at the end of the year.
The regular meeting of the School Board of Highlands County is at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring.