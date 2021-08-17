SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will consider salary increases and bonuses for specialized, managerial and non-instructional non-bargaining employees and bonuses for assistant principals and district administrators.
When the school support employees negotiated their contract last year, it included their salary for the 2021-22 school year.
Concerning teacher salaries, Gov. DeSantis again provided a lump sum of money to bring the starting teacher salary up to $47,000, School Board Member Donna Howerton said. Teachers who are below $47,000 will get an increase this year, but those who were right at that amount will see a small increase.
“Our middle teachers, I am not ecstatic about, in some cases are only getting a $50 increase,” Howerton said. Increasing the starting pay with the state funding puts the new teachers close to the salary level of teachers who have had many years of experience with the district.
“What the governor is trying to do now I think is great, but we haven’t been given any extra dollars for our middle teachers [on the salary scale] to retain them,” she said.
DeSantis offered teachers a $1,000 bonus and the district proposes adding a one-time $1,000 bonus, Howerton said. The administrators who are not included in the $1,000 bonus from the state, would get a $2,000 bonus, but the administrators will not be getting any raises. They are getting the one-time bonus.
The teachers union has not accepted the district’s salary/bonus offer. The union has pushed back the contract negotiations until September for a better picture of the district’s finances.
Howerton said the teachers union is hoping for more money for teacher salaries, but she doesn’t know where that money could come from in the district’s budget.
The agenda for the School Board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday shows the proposed 2021-22 salary increase for specialized, managerial and non-instructional, non-bargaining employees as a 3% overall increase comprised of a 2% step and 2% top step increases and 1% schedule increase.
For physical therapy assistant and speech and language associate, an overall 3% increase is proposed, comprised of 1% step and 1% top step increases and a 2% schedule increase.
The School Board will also consider the following bonuses for employees employed as of Sept. 1, 2021:
• Non-instructional bargaining – $1,000.
• Specialized, managerial and non-instructional non-bargaining – $1,000.
• Assistant principals – $2,000.
• District administrators – $2,000.