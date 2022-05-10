SEBRING — As a mechanic position for the School District’s Transportation Department has been re-advertised and extended, the School Board of Highlands County will consider changing the minimum experience requirement from four to two years.
At its meeting today, the School Board will consider a request to modify the documented experience from four years to two years for the position of Mechanic 4 — Transportation while job description revisions go through the APA (Administrative Procedure Act) process
The other minimum qualifications would remain unchanged:
• A high school diploma or equivalent or trade school certificate.
• A valid Florida Commercial Driver’s License or agrees to obtain within ninety (90) days.
• Physical requirements: Ability to do strenuous physical tasks during the performance of duties, to include lifting up to 100 pounds, crawling, kneeling, bending, stooping, pulling, .pushing, etc.
• Satisfactory clearance of a criminal history records check and drug screening.
Also, the board will consider approval to develop a Mechanic Helper job description and advertise as per APA requirements.
The minimum qualifications would include:
• A high school diploma or equivalent or trade school certificate.
• Knowledge (or ability to gain knowledge) of the methods used in general mechanic work.
• Possess or obtain, within two years of employment, certification as a School Bus Inspector as provided by the Florida Department of Education.
The position’s minimum qualifications would include the same CDL (license), physical requirements and criminal background check qualifications as the Mechanic 4 position.
The School Board will have a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in the Garland Boggus Board, 426 School St., Sebring. Prior to the meeting, the School Board will have a workshop to discuss/review the Code of Student Conduct at 3:30 p.m. today.