SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will consider a resolution adopting the same district boundaries for its elected School Board officials as the recently approved new districts adopted by the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.
The resolution, which the School Board will vote on at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, states the redistricting is made in an odd-numbered year and no change has been enacted that would affect the residence qualifications of any incumbent member or would disqualify any such incumbent member during the term for which he or she is elected.
Each incumbent School Board member continues to reside in the same numbered district both before and after this change in the description of boundaries and that the incumbent School Board member shall serve from the districts set forth below with such term expiring during the year indicated:
• District 1 – Isaac Durrance – 2022.
• District 2 – Donna Howerton – 2024.
• District 3 – Jan Shoop – 2024.
• District 4 – William Brantley – 2022.
• District 5 – Jill Compton Twist — 2022.
The county has to look at redistricting whenever one or more district’s population deviates 5% or more from an ideal number that would make all the district populations equal.
District 1 was more than 5% below of the ideal number while District 3 was more than 5% above the ideal number, which prompted the revision of district boundaries.
Florida Statutes states district school boards may make any change that it deems necessary in the boundaries of any district school board member residence area at any meeting of the district school board, provided that such changes shall be made only in odd numbered years and that no change that would affect the residence qualifications of any incumbent member shall disqualify such incumbent member during the term for which he or she is elected.
Redefining the residence areas for the five district School Board members to conform to areas which are, as nearly as practicable, equal in population based on the 2020 census is deemed to be in the best interests of the School Board, the proposed resolution states.
School Board Member Donna Howerton said at one time she looked at her district on the map and it was weird because there were no schools located in her district, which is mostly rural.
“I am so rural I don’t know if I actually have a school in my district,” she said.
People ask what schools or what city do you represent? “I tell them, being on the Board you are not voting just for that school or just for that district, you are voting countywide. You are a voice for that district and that town, but in the end you have to do what is best for the county as a whole,” Howerton said.
A listing of the school attendance zones within each district follows:
District 1 — Avon Elementary, Avon Park High School, Avon Park Middle and Park Elementary schools (also in District 2).
District 2 — Fred Wild Elementary (also in District 3), Highlands Career Institute, Memorial Elementary School, Park Elementary (also in District 1) and Sebring High School schools (also in District 3).
District 3 — Fred Wild Elementary (also in District 2), Hill-Gustat Middle School (also in District 5), The Kindergarten Learning Center, Sebring High School (also in District 2), Sebring Middle School, Sun ‘N Lake Elementary and Woodlawn Elementary schools.
District 4 — Lake Country Elementary, Lake Placid Elementary, Lake Placid High School and Lake Placid Middle School schools.
District 5 — Cracker Trail Elementary and Hill Gustat Middle School schools (also in District 3).