SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands will have a special meeting at 4 p.m., Tuesday, to review/discuss revisions to the COVID-19 Sick Leave Procedures approved by the Board on Aug. 17.
School Board Member Donna Howerton said the sick leave procedures that the Board approved as an emergency item had been revised by the district, but the unions met with district administrators Friday afternoon to revise it for the Board to consider it at the special meeting on Tuesday.
Last year the district had a policy concerning COVID-19 sick leave and the unions and district have been working on developing the policy for this year.
Union negotiator Jim Demchak said, both unions, teachers and support employees, had signed an MOU (memorandum of understanding) for COVID leave. It was to be presented to the board for their approval on Aug. 17.
“Apparently something sideswiped the agreement and they changed it,” he said. “I believe drastically to the point it was no longer recognizable to what the unions had agreed to.”
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge thought it best to start over and put together what the Board seemed to want, Demchak said.
Actually it is now a better agreement if they pass it on Tuesday, he said. Less restrictive than what had been agreed to.
Originally it was only retroactive to Aug. 2 but now, if passed, will go back to July 1, he explained. The prior MOU had sunset on June 30 so it makes sense.
It is what the unions asked for in the beginning, but were told board members would only go to Aug. 2 forgetting about educational support 12-month employees, Demchak said.
There are now no restrictions on employees who have or have not had vaccine shots, he noted.