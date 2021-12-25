LAKE PLACID — Lunch time may no longer be crunch and munch time at Lake Placid Elementary with the district eyeing a cafeteria expansion at the school.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Mike Averyt said three firms bid on the expansion of Lake Placid Elementary’s cafeteria with L. Cobb Construction, Inc., Wauchula, submitting the lowest bid of $2.8 million.
They were surprised at the cost, Averyt said.
It will be on the School Board’s Jan. 11 meeting agenda.
School administrators have been requesting a cafeteria expansion for years, Averyt said.
Lake Placid Elementary had a new classroom addition built in 2006 with 12 classrooms, but the school’s enrollment increased at times to more than 850, which called for additional portable classrooms despite the new classroom wing.
With its large enrollment, Lake Placid Elementary’s cafeteria issues go back many years.
Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Programs Carey Conner was in her first year of being principal at Lake Placid Elementary in October 2012 when she commented on how the growing student enrollment affected lunchtime in the cafeteria.
Lunch is the biggest challenge, Conner said. Lunch previously started at 10:30 a.m. and continued until 1 p.m., but a second serving line that opened for the 2012-13 school year shaved about 25 minutes off that time.
One lunch table was added in 2012 and most of the tables were scheduled with a seating overlap, meaning that for a few minutes two classes are assigned to the same table, she explained. “That’s the only way to get them in and out of there.”