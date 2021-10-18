SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will consider an agreement with Carnegie Learning for teacher training to boost math achievement at Hill-Gustat Middle School.
Based in Pittsburgh, Carnegie Learning’s proposal states that it is excited to partner with Hill-Gustat Middle School in order to develop dynamic math classrooms, where students are working with curiosity and owning their learning.
The “overarching goal” states it’s imperative that teachers move from the “what” of content to the “how” of high-quality instruction.
Carnegie Learning notes that math achievement at Hill-Gustat has been...okay.
Classrooms are managed very well, but you have a vision of students doing the work of learning — talking, collaborating, thinking, taking risks in their learning, and becoming empowered to imagine a future that’s big.
To create your vision, you’ll focus on supporting your seven math teachers’ instructional strategies through in-classroom support, planning instructional cycles, and creating dynamic learning environments.
Hill-Gustat can serve as a lighthouse to other campuses: a model for teaching and learning mathematics, Carnegie Learning stated in its proposal, which has a three-day per month option with a cost of $42,500 and a four-day per month option for $55,000.
Also, the Board will consider an agreement with Behavior Analysis Consultants of Mid Florida, LLC, which provides behavior analytic consultation to families and programs that serve children and adults who display behavioral challenges of significant social concern.
Consultation may take the form of individualized and programmatic assessment, program development, training, evaluation, and monitoring.
The Board will consider approval of the 2022-23 calendar, which would have teachers starting on Aug. 2 and the first day of school for students on Aug. 10. The 2022-23 school year would end for students on May 25.
The School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St. in Sebring.