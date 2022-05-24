SEBRING — Secondary math textbooks have gone through an extensive review by the district with recommended choices going before the School Board of Highlands County today for adoption.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the state originally had a small list of approved publications, but later added more in math. The district, he said, will select math textbooks from the approved list provided by the Florida Department of Education.
Lethbridge talked recently with the district’s math specialist regarding the textbook selection process. Teams of teachers, from all of the different schools, will be involved in that adoption, working together to review the material, he said.
It is really the teachers’ recommendations, Lethbridge said. “It is very much teacher driven. Sometimes the perception would be that it is the district selecting curriculum and then expecting teachers to deliver it, but this whole process is extremely teacher driven with them looking, reviewing, checking out the curriculum and weighing it out for the pros and the cons and then making that determination.”
The role of the District Office is to keep the process organized and moving, he said.
A “by the numbers” look at the math textbook adoption shows that 31 teachers, coaches and administrators trained on the Instructional Materials Evaluation Tool for Mathematics and 48 teachers, coaches and administrators trained on the new B.E.S.T. Standards for Mathematics.
The Secondary adoption results going before the School Board for approval includes the following:
▪ Middle school – 6th, 6th ADV, 7th, 7th ADV, 8th grades: Savvas.
▪ Algebra 1(Honors): Savvas.
▪ Geometry (Honors): Savvas.
▪ Algebra 2 (Honors): Savvas.
▪ Math for Data and Financial Literacy (Honors): Cengage.
▪ Math for College Algebra: Cengage.
▪ Precalculus Honors: Savvas.
Savvas Learning Company, formerly Pearson K12 Learning, creates K-12 curriculum and next-generation learning solutions and textbooks.
Cengage Learning creates online learning platforms, textbooks, eTextbooks and digital tools.
The School Board of Highlands County will have a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring.
In April, the Florida Department of Education reported that the approved list of math textbooks followed a thorough review of submissions at the department, which found 41% of the submitted textbooks were impermissible with either Florida’s new standards or contained prohibited topics – the most in Florida’s history.
Reasons for rejecting textbooks included references to Critical Race Theory (CRT), inclusions of Common Core, and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics.
The highest number of books rejected were for grade levels K-5, where an alarming 71% were not appropriately aligned with Florida standards or included prohibited topics and unsolicited strategies.
Despite rejecting 41% of materials submitted, every core mathematics course and grade is covered with at least one textbook, according to the FDOE.