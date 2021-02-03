SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands will be considering approval of the 2020-21 salary schedule for the district’s non-bargaining personnel and administration.
The agenda item for the board’s Feb. 9 meeting shows salary increase for five categories of district employees who are not covered by either the teachers union or the school support personnel union.
The proposed salary changes include a 3% overall increase for non-instructional, non-bargaining employees that includes a 2% step increase, 2% top step increase and 1% schedule increase.
Specialist/managers would receive a 3% overall increase that includes a 1% step increase, 1% top step increase and 2% schedule increase.
Food service managers would receive a 3% overall increase that includes a 2% step increase, 2% top step increase and 1% schedule increase.
Principals and assistant principals would receive a 2% overall increase, which would be a 2% schedule increase.
District based administrators would receive a 2% overall increase that includes a 1% step increase, 1% top step increase and 1% schedule increase.
Those on the top step of the salary schedule receive the top step increase, while those not on the top step receive the step increase. All employee groups listed receive the schedule increase.
Also, the School Board will consider an amendment with AVID to add Highlands Virtual School as a new AVID Secondary site at a cost of $11,904.
School Board of Highlands County AVID District Director John Varady said, “The AVID elective class has been successful across the district in our middle and high schools, and we are excited to now be able to offer that class at Highlands Virtual School (HVS) in grades 6-12.”
There were some students who transitioned to HVS who had previously been in AVID at their brick and mortar school, and they will now have the opportunity to participate in AVID if they apply to do so, he said.
“We are working closely with our AVID Center program manager to adapt the AVID curriculum and classroom environment to the online format, which will have both synchronous and asynchronous components,” Varady explained. “While the class may look a little different from the traditional AVID elective class, we know that this addition will allow us to ensure college and career readiness for an even greater number of students.”
In Highlands County, AVID started in 2013 and is currently implemented at all middle and high schools, as well as at Avon Elementary, Lake Country Elementary, and Lake Placid Elementary schools.
At the secondary level, AVID consists of the elective class for AVID students, and is also implemented through schoolwide AVID strategies to ensure as many students as possible benefit.
At the elementary level, there is no elective class, rather a schoolwide approach using AVID teaching practices.
The School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 9, in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring.