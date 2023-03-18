SEBRING — The 20-day period ended Thursday to review and comment on the proposed health education curriculum for the Highlands School District’s middle schools, but the link to the curriculum on the district website homepage will remain until Monday.
The public will have another opportunity to comment on the curriculum, which is on the agenda for Tuesday’s School Board meeting.
After public comment and discussion then the board can move to put it on the agenda of its next meeting (April 11) for a vote for adoption. Next Tuesday is just for discussion, not a vote to adopt, the district notes.
The health/sex education curriculum being reviewed is Relationships Under Construction (RUC) from the Choices Pregnancy Center.
After the iMAD sex education program was discontinued in the district schools in April, a health education review committee narrowed the choices for a replacement health ed curriculum to two – Relationships Under Construction and Comprehensive Health and Essential Health (from Goodheart-Willcox publishers) (GW)
Then the committee selected the GW proposal. But, just prior to the Dec. 6 School Board meeting, the district pulled the proposed GW curriculum from the board agenda because there was no proper publication of the final meeting of the review committee.
Then the School Board favored the Relationships Under Construction proposal and in discussions decided to just meet the minimum state requirements, which would include covering the topics of teen pregnancy, abstinence and teen dating violence.
At a special School Board meeting in February, School Board Vice Chair Jan Shoop said she has been at the Choices Center recently reviewing the curriculum and, “I don’t think there is anything there that you would be offended by, especially on this area. As a matter of fact, I know there is nothing you would be offended by on what we have here.”
The School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Garland Boggus Board Room at the School Board’s Administration Building at 426 School Street, Sebring.