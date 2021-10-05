SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will consider a revision to its COVID sick leave policy at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in the Garland Boggus Board Room.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said it is a small tweak to the COVID sick leave policy to allow sick days to those whose spouse has been hospitalized.
As the policy is currently worded, COVID sick leave is only for their child, he said.. The district is trying to expand it as there has been quite a few situations in which a district employee has been trying to take care of their hospitalized spouse.
That portion of the policy, which the board will vote on, now reads: “If an employee is impacted by COVID because of quarantine, contracting Covid-19, needing to take care of a minor child who has contracted Covid-19 or has been quarantined or taking care of a spouse who has been hospitalized, the employee will be eligible for up to 10 COVID sick leave days.”
If approved by the board, the agreement would be retroactive to July 1, 2021 and effective through June 30, 2022.
The board will consider approval of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between The School Board of Highlands County and the Highlands County Educational Support Professionals Association concerning a supplement for the voluntary pre-kindergarten lead paraprofessional.
The MOU states, VPK lead paraprofessionals assume primary responsibility over the classroom environment and instructional delivery.
According to the agreement, any non-instructional VPK lead paraprofessional will receive a $6,500 supplement in addition to their current rate of pay for the 2021-2022 school year.
Also, the board will consider Superintendent Brenda Longshore’s request to approve housing voluntary pre-kindergarten programs at the Kindergarten Learning Center, which will cease to have kindergarten classes at the end of the school year.
Longshore’s request includes relocating the Sebring area VPK/pre-kindergarten classes, migrant pre-K and pre-K ESE programs to the Kindergarten Learning Center.