SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County joined other school districts in the state and nation in October 2021 in a lawsuit seeking compensation from the e-cigarette and vaping products manufacturer JUUL, which targeted its marketing to teenagers and children.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the School Board will consider accepting a settlement offer in that lawsuit against JUUL Labs, Inc.
In a Feb. 23 letter, the law firm Wagstaff & Cartmell informed the board that the Highlands District is eligible to receive a gross offer of $316,990 to resolve its Government Entity claims against JUUL. From that amount, attorneys’ fees, case costs and the court-ordered Common Benefit Expense assessment will be deducted.
Highlands School Board Attorney Shannon Nash said Thursday she is still determining, from information from the outside law firm, what fees and court costs will be deducted so she can provide the board on Tuesday with an estimate of the net settlement going to the District.
The overall nationwide settlement numbers are huge with the description of the settlement agreement stating “Plaintiffs’ Leadership negotiated a total gross Government entity settlement fund with JUUL of $555 million in settlement payments plus a maximum of $45 million in Government Entity Bonus Payments.”
The gross settlement agreement for some of Florida’s larger school districts include $7.9 million for Orange, $10.4 million for Hillsborough and $2.5 million for Polk.
Wagstaff & Cartmell state the Highlands District is free to accept or reject the settlement offer, but they strongly recommend that the board accepts it as the law firm believes it is a fair and reasonable settlement and there are significant uncertainties regarding JUULS solvency. Also, Wagstaff & Cartmell notes the burdens, risks, uncertainties, time and expense of continued litigation.
The School Board’s October 2021 resolution to join the lawsuit stated in part that the School Board of Highlands County has determined that student use of electronic cigarettes and vaping products continues to adversely affect educational outcomes in that such use has resulted in student suspensions, truancy and absenteeism, requiring additional resources from teachers and staff in an attempt to compensate for such issues and resulting in significant costs to the District.