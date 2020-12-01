SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will have a special meeting today at 5:30 p.m. to consider approval of adding a new position to oversee the Highlands Virtual School.
The new position would be comparable to a middle school principal to oversee the district’s online schooling.
In July, the School Board approved changing the top position at Highlands Virtual School from a lead teacher to an assistant principal position.
The virtual school’s enrollment increased significantly since last year, from 73 to 1,377, with many students opting to learn from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
School Board Member Donna Howerton explained that the request is for a new position, not changing the assistant principal position to a principal position.
The School Board wanted to discuss the position before taking action on the request for a new allocation.
“I mainly wanted to hold up on taking action on the principal position,” Howerton said. She wants to look at the overall district budget and possibly look at other positions as a reference such as the assistant principals the district has at high schools or the Highlands Career Institute at South Florida State College and the Academy at Youth Care Lane.
Howerton said she has contacted surrounding county school districts and they are are hoping to downsize virtual school and have more students back on campuses in brick and mortar schools.
Also, the district is currently advertising two administrative positions.
One of those openings is for director of human resources, which was a position that was not included in Superintendent Brenda Longshore’s reorganizational plan that was approved by the School Board in March 2017.
The Human Resources Department currently has a manager and Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge, who had previously served as human resources director, oversees the department.
The closing date for applications for the director of human resources is Dec. 8.
The district is advertising to fill the position of principal at Lake Country Elementary School, with a closing date of Dec. 3, after Longshore transferred Lake Country Elementary Principal Shane Ward to fill the principal position at Lake Placid Middle School.