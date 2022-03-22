SEBRING — New classroom wings and a new district office location are the topics for Tuesday’s School Board of Highlands County workshop on capital projects.
The workshop agenda shows the proposed costs to build classroom wings at Lake Country and Woodlawn elementary schools.
The School Board has previously discussed the possible need to build classrooms. Woodlawn Elementary’s enrollment will increase in the 2022-23 school with its kindergarten classes returning to the school due to the Kindergarten Learning Center becoming a pre-kindergarten center.
Woodlawn Elementary has 11 portable classrooms. Lake Country, Lake Placid and Park elementary schools each have nine portables.
The district has a total of 88 portables. Some portables however are not used as a full general education classroom.
The cost to build a wing with 10 classrooms is estimated at $3,150,000. With an additional $850,000 for site and engineering costs, the total cost per wing is an estimated $4 million, according to the workshop agenda.
The financial plan for paying for the wings is a certificate of participation (COP) bank loan of $8 million with an annual debt service of $875,000 for a 13-year term.
The exploration of relocating most of the district office departments continues with the capital projects agenda showing the costs to go into the former JCPenney location at Lakeshore Mall and the other option of constructing a new building.
The JCPenney option is for a 2.7-acre parcel with 62,930 square feet of commercial space and 329 dedicated parking spaces.
The original asking price was $3,300,000. The asking price as of Feb. 11 is $2,750,000. The potential costs for renovations is $8,810,200 ($140 per square foot). With the architectural/engineering costs of $663,000, the total cost would be an estimated $12,223,200.
The financial plan for the classroom wings and district office move to the JC Penny building includes purchasing the JC Penney building with 1/2 cent sales tax revenue, obtaining a COP bank loan for $17,000,000 with an annual debt service of $1,555,000 for a 13-year term.
School Board Member Donna Howerton said, as a board member, she is still leaning towards going with the district getting its own property and not having administrative offices in the middle of the mall where the district would have no control on what types of business may open nearby.
Other board members have said they liked the central location of the mall property.
The 1/2 cent fund plan addresses renovation and building school wings, but Howerton is not sure about the funding and using the 1/2 cent funds to purchase the JCPenney building.
“I have a little bit of worries on borrowing $12 million to $16 million for an administration building right now with the cost of things,” she said. The estimate was probably made before gas prices went up.
Adding the classroom wings at the two school sites is helping the district get rid of some portables, but it’s still not addressing the total population at the schools, Howerton said.
The other district office relocation option is to purchase eight acres of land at an estimated cost of $360,000 to more than $1 million.
Along with architectural/engineers costs, site development, construction and landscaping costs, it would cost an estimated $16,931,250.
The agenda did not include a financial plan for covering the cost of buying property and constructing a building.
The capital projects workshop is at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring.