SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will be discussing and taking action on COVID-19 sick leave relief at its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) covered sick and family leave for employees impacted by COVID-19. The new stimulus package did not extend this economic relief, according to the agenda.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the relief act provided 10 days of sick leave for employees if they were impacted by COVID or if their children had COVID or for other COVID-related situations. That expired on Dec. 31.
There was a lot of belief that it was going to be included in the new stimulus package, but it was not extended, he said.
School district's across the state are looking at how they are going to respond it and there has been a wide variety of responses, Lethbridge said.
Some district's are ending it and not doing anything, while other districts are extending it only through March 31 and only to those who didn't already take advantage of the 10-day COVID sick leave provision, he said.
This will be a topic of discussion for the Board and for them to take action because it is time sensitive, Lethbridge said.
It was announced recently that Florida schools are receiving $3.1 billion in COVID aid to help, “school districts safely reopen schools, measure and effectively address significant learning loss and take other actions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the students and families who depend on our K-12 schools,” as noted by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
Highlands Assistant Superintendent of Business/Operations Mike Averyt said Friday he did not know yet if Highlands will be receiving a portion of that COVID aid.
At its regular meeting, the Board will consider approval of the 2021-22 School Calendar, which starts the school year for students on Aug. 10, which is a week earlier than the Aug. 17 start of the 2020-21 school year. The last day of school is the same, May 27, on both the current calendar and the proposed 2021-22 calendar.
Also, the School Board will vote on approval of the agreement between the School Board of Highlands County and Highlands County Educational Association (teachers union) 2020-2023 Ratified Contract.
Prior to its regular meeting, the School Board will have a workshop at 3:30 p.m. to discuss/review elementary reading research and curriculum.