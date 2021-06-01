SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will have a workshop at 2:30 p.m. today to explore and discuss administrative office options.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said recently that at the workshop they will be looking at all the options that they have.
They will be reviewing all the options for the district office — whether that is to stay put or look at another location and property and build or renovate, she said. So it will be exploring and trying to make a decision on which direction the School Board wants to go.
School Board Vice Chair Isaac Durrance said discussion at a previous board meeting indicates that the former JCPenny building at Lakeshore Mall is not a “hot topic” now.
The idea of moving is to have a storefront location for the district for interaction with the public such as for the Human Resources Department with job applicants and for parents when they come to visit, he said. “I would like to have a storefront option for them outside the district office.
“We are really going to dig deep into which locations we would need to move into a storefront location.”
Also, the board would determine which departments would be involved in a potential move, something like the print shop could obviously stay at its current location at the district office, Durrance said. The discussions have involved whether it is cheaper to buy property and build or renovate an existing structure like the district did with the Kindergarten Learning Center.
In April, the district was in negotiations on the price of the JCPenney building, which was quoted at $40 per square feet, for 62,000 square, for a total price of about $2.4 million.
The School Board of Highlands County’s district office is currently located at 426 School St., Sebring.