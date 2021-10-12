SEBRING — With about 800 students having classes in portable buildings, the School Board of Highlands County will have a workshop to discuss if its time to build new classrooms.
At its recent meeting, the board was concerned about the number of portables on school campuses as student enrollment has started to increase after a few years of decline.
By a previous request from the School Board, Superintendent Brenda Longshore provided the board with a list of all the portables on each school campus and how many were used as classrooms.
The list included the changes slated for next school year in the moving of the kindergarten classes from the Kindergarten Learning Center and that campus becoming a pre-kindergarten center.
Longshore noted that not all the portables are used as classrooms as some are used for occupational therapy/physical therapy, resource teachers or storage.
With the changes there would be 41 portables used as classrooms district wide.
There was much discussion about the increasing enrollment at Woodlawn Elementary School, which would have 11 portables with nine used as classrooms.
Other schools with a significant number of portables include:
• Lake Placid Elementary has nine portables with seven used as classrooms.
• Highlands Virtual School has six portables with all used as classrooms.
• Sebring Middle has four portables with all used as classrooms
• Cracker Trail Elementary would have five portables with four used as classrooms.
• Sebring High has five portables with three used as classrooms.
(The Woodlawn and Cracker Trail elementary numbers reflect the changes for next year.)
There are a lot of things that are in the portables, Longshore said. She doesn’t think any of the schools are in a big hurry to give up the portables on their campuses, but there might be some that the district will be getting rid of because of their age.
To lease a portable is about $9,500 annually, so there will be some cost there, she said.
About five years ago the district’s enrollment started to decline due to the Family Empowerment Scholarship program with some families moving their children to private schools, Longshore noted. This year the enrollment numbers are up an estimated 50 to 100 students, she said.
Currently, the largest elementary school is Woodlawn with about 670 students, Longshore said. But, next year, Woodlawn’s enrollment will be about 750, with the kindergarten classes moving back to the school and losing some pre-K students.
Looking at the initial number of portables, it looks like the district may want to look at building classroom wings and may still want to, but the number of actual students attending classes in portables is under 800, she said. It would take about a year and half to have a classroom wing built.
“With more businesses coming to Highlands and more homes being built, it may be time for preliminary discussion on adding classrooms,” Longshore said.
School Board Member Donna Howerton said when she started on the School Board in 1996 the district was “portable city and we are getting back there again.”
“I am a little upset as a board member that I have allowed it to get where we are right now,” she said. “The district needs to look at building classroom wings or building a new elementary school.”
School Board Member Jill Compton-Twist said she doesn’t like seeing all the portables. She doesn’t believe occupational therapy/physical therapy, speech therapy and resource uses need to be in portables.
Discussion continued to focus on Woodlawn as Longshore noted the school hasn’t reached 800 in enrollment yet. Howerton said when an elementary school reaches 800 there are a lot of challenges.
School Board Member Bill Brantley said if Woodlawn reaches 800, it will need a classroom wing plus 11 portables.
“Where would the portables go because a classroom wing would likely be built where the portables are located?
“I hate leasing portables,” he said.
The board needs to have a workshop and have a long-range look at it, Brantley said.
A date for the workshop has not yet been determined.