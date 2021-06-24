SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will be getting two appraisals of the former JCPenney building at Lakeshore Mall as the district considers relocating its main offices to gain more space and a central location.
At Tuesday’s School Board meeting, School Board Member Donna Howerton continued to oppose the mall location, while at previous meetings her fellow board members have all been in favor of considering the mall due to its central location on U.S. 27.
Howerton said she is still struggling with it and would probably not vote for it.
In the past week she was approached by someone who has four acres on U.S. 27 and was wondering if the School Board would be interested in it, Howerton said. Officials said the district needs a building to renovate in order to use the dollars (half-cent school sales tax revenue).
The person with the property offered to construct a building and lease it to the school district for 99 years, she said.
“There are some other options,” Howerton said. “I feel we are jumping at this JCPenney and it may not work out with the appraisals. We still don’t have a cost of the parking lot.
She would hate to spend $10,000 on appraisals of the JCPenney building without looking at other options, she said.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said when the district starting thinking about the amount of property needed for a new building it was around eight acres rather than four acres.
There are a lot of possibilities, Longshore added.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said the JCPenney appraisal would include a portion of the parking lot as well, if the board wants to move toward purchasing parking.
Howerton asked if there was an asking price for the parking?
Averyt responded that has not been negotiated yet. The district wants the appraisal before starting the negotiations.
Howerton said the U.S. 27 property owner is someone well known and would stand behind their word.
Averyt asked Howerton for the property owner’s contact information to see what price they would want for the property.
School Board Member Bill Brantley moved to approve getting two appraisals of the JCPenney building, which was seconded by School Board Member Jill Compton-Twist.
The motion was approved by a 4-1 vote with Howerton voting “no.”
The JCPenney building has 62,120 square feet with 392 parking spaces. The Lakeshore Mall owner had an asking price of $2,400,000 that is negotiable, the district stated in March.
Remodeling the former department store would cost an estimated $7.5 million.
The district had estimated, for a newly constructed building, the costs would be: $150,000 for eight acres of property in a good location, $1 million for site preparation and $14 million to construct a building.