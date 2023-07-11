The School Board of Highland County will be interviewing two architectural firms today and make a selection for professional architectural services for various School Board projects on a continuing basis.
The School Board has two major construction projects planned that it has started budgeting for – new classroom wings at Woodlawn and Lake Country elementary schools.
Two firms responded to the district’s request for proposals for architectural services: Parker/Mudgett/Smith Architects, Fort Myers and Furr, Wegman & Banks Architects, Lakeland.
Parker/Mudgett/Smith has worked on many projects for Florida Gulf Coast University.
Furr, Wegman & Banks noted that is has completed multiple successful projects for Highlands County District Schools including: Avon Park Middle – cafeteria serving line, Sebring Middle – cafeteria expansion, Lake Placid Middle – new classroom addition, Lake Placid High – new classroom addition, Avon Park Middle – classroom addition and Avon Park High – classroom addition.
Also, the firm noted it has a long-term history of dedication to Highlands County with projects ranging from public schools, banks, industrial beverage distribution centers, private residence and office buildings including Heacock Insurance & Barben Citrus.
The special School Board meeting to interview the two firms is at 3:30 p.m. today at the Garland Boggus Board Room, School Street, Sebring.