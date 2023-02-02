SEBRING — After the School Board members toured all the school campuses recently, it appears the district won’t wait any longer on moving to build classroom wings at Lake Country and Woodlawn elementary schools.
School Board Chair Donna Howerton said they are going to start the process to add classroom wings to Woodlawn Elementary in Sebring and Lake Country Elementary in Lake Placid.
That was proposed when the district got the half-cent sales tax, she said.
After voters approved it, the half-cent sales tax went into effect on Jan. 1, 2017.
“When we did our school tours the other day, they are bursting. We definitely approved for a wing at both of those schools,” Howerton said.
Lake Country Principal Laura Halloran said she was really concerned about next year, according to Howerton.
“The bad thing about Lake Country Elementary is, we’ve got portables there, but there are a lot of wetlands, so we don’t have a lot of land to keep packing in portables and portables are not my favorite thing either,” Howerton said.
Previously it was decided to do it in increments so the district wouldn’t have to take out a loan to pay for the construction, she said. “I kind of wish now that we had taken out a loan when the interest rates were low because we are bursting at the seams.”
At a recent School Board meeting Howerton suggested hiring a construction manager to oversee the classroom wing projects as the district has done in the past.
Howerton said recently that years ago when the district built a lot of classroom buildings, like the Freshman Centers (at Avon Park and Sebring high schools) and Memorial Elementary in Avon Park, the district had four companies that were interviewed to be the construction manager for the projects.
A.D. Morgan was selected and its managers oversaw all the construction, which alleviated some of the duties of the Facilities Department, which is already overwhelmed with school maintenance.
The construction managers would come to the School Board meetings to provide updates on the projects. They set up an office here and hired local subcontractors to do the work and had community engagement.
In June, instead of borrowing money, the district planned to save $2 million per year, for six years, of its half-cent sales tax funds to build the two classroom wings. At that time, the estimated cost of each of the 12-classroom wings at Woodlawn and Lake Country elementary schools was $6,493,600.
In March 2022 when there was discussion on the need for classroom wings, the district’s listing of portable classrooms showed that Woodlawn Elementary had 11 portables and Lake Country, Lake Placid and Park (in Avon Park) elementary schools each had nine portables.
Howerton said the board would be discussing the classroom wings at a workshop.
The School Board has a budget overview and capital projects workshop at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.