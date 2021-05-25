SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will review its personnel allocations for the 2021-22 school year at workshop at 4 p.m. today followed by a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. where the board will discuss its face mask policy.
At the workshop, the board will review the fourth draft of the personnel allocations, which shows an increase of 70 full-time positions to a total 1,587.5 full-time positions. That increase includes an increase of 36.9 school level teachers to a total of 843.5.
Also, the number of school level support positions is slated to increase by 9.4 to a total of 338 and the number of district level instructional positions is slated to increase by 15 to a total of 74.
Most of the new positions are funded through the Federal CARES Act.
The board will also review the budgets of the Transportation and Facilities departments at its workshop.
At its regular meeting, the board will review face mask procedures for summer school and the 2021-2022 school year.
Currently for kindergarten through 12th grade in the Highlands District, students are required to wear masks while they ride in school buses. At the middle and high schools, during transitions (class changes), students are required to wear masks. At other times, masks are not required.
As more people become vaccinated for COVID-19 and the pandemic slows, many school districts are revising their mask policies.
In Palm Beach County, face masks are now optional for students and staff when they’re outdoors on playgrounds, in hallways and courtyards and during physical education classes, the school board decided recently. Masks remain mandatory in classes and on school buses.
In Marion County, face masks will be optional during summer, school board members unanimously decided recently. Summer learning begins June 1, and about 5,800 students have enrolled. Board members are expected to decide next month on the district’s mask policy for the fall.
In Miami-Dade County, face masks are now optional for outdoors school events where social distancing can be maintained, district officials decided Tuesday after a meeting of the medical and public health experts task force. Masks will continue to be required in schools at least through the end of the academic year, though no decision has been made about masks being required for summer school.