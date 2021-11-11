SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will have a workshop to review and discuss the School District's employee heath clinic at 9 a.m., Nov. 19.
Highlands Urgent Care opened around Jan. 2, 2019 as a health clinic for the public and for employees and dependents on The School Board of Highlands County's health plan.
Highlands Urgent Care is associated with Treasure Coast Medical Associates, which is based in Jensen Beach. The Sebring walk-in clinic is at 7197 S. George Blvd., just south of Cowpoke's Watering Hole on U.S. 27.
The services at the clinic have been free for the school district's employees and their dependents who are in the district's insurance health plan.
School Board Member Donna Howerton said recently there was an audit done concerning the clinic.
The district's contract with the clinic states the district was only to be charged for medicines as they were dispensed to the employee or dependent, she said. Somehow that wasn't being done and then they were also supposed to have an inventory done as a check and balance with the clinic.
"My understanding is they would get a bottle of pills and we would pay for that bottle of pills before they were dispensed," Howerton said. "I just wanted to see what our options are out there and plus, if I have a contract with someone, I want to make sure they are willing to abide with what our contract reads."
Back when the district was looking at having an employee health clinic, the County was considering joining the district, she said. "So I want to look at all of our options to make sure we are getting the best for the dollars we are paying along with giving the best for our employees who go to the clinic."
There have been some concerns of what it takes to get into the clinic and that process, also, Howerton said. There have been other health care providers who showed interest in working with the district so it could be put out to bid again.
Representatives from the Siver Insurance Consultants are scheduled to attend the workshop and provide information on how to enhance the clinic contract and services for additional cost saving measures for employees who use the clinic, she said.
The workshop will be held in the Garland Boggus Board Room at the School Board's Administration Building located at 426 School St. in Sebring.