SEBRING — The process to adopt a suitable sex education curriculum for middle schoolers has been lengthy with the next step being a School Board workshop at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, to discuss/review health education curriculum.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said recently a couple of vendors will be presenting their curriculum for the Board.
The two curriculums that will be presented are: Relationships Under Construction (local submission from the Choices Pregnancy Center) and Comprehensive Health and Essential Health (from Goodheart-Willcox publishers).
The Board wanted to explore the curriculums more and had some more questions, Longshore said.
School Board Chair Donna Howerton said the Health Education Curriculum review committee had presentations on the different proposals, but the Board has not seen the presentations.
She said Board Member Nicole Radonski suggested the workshop to review the top two proposals.
“It was shared with me that one of the curriculums doesn’t meet the [State] standards, but some say it does meet the standards, so I would just like clarification,” Howerton said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has gotten strong opinions on some books and Howerton doesn’t want the district to spend a lot of money on something that they may be later informed they can’t use the textbook anymore, she said.
“We had such a horrible experience with iMAD,” Howerton said. She said they want to make sure everything is checked properly so they do what is best for the students.
For right now, she believes the district should just teach a health curriculum and not touch the other component, while waiting to see what the governor’s stance is on things, she said.
Just prior to the Dec. 6 School Board meeting, the District pulled the proposed Goodheart-Willcox (GW) curriculum from the Board agenda because there was no proper publication of the final meeting of the review committee.
Some who served on the Health Education Curriculum review committee believed the selection process was flawed with the School District steering the process in the selection of the curriculum.
The School District provided the following comment, “The process has taken longer than desired but it is important to be thorough. The Curriculum Department and the Health Curriculum Committee did their due diligence and went through a comprehensive review of materials.
“The Board desired more discussion so a workshop has been set for Jan. 30. While recommendations can be made, it is ultimately the Board’s decision on what curriculum materials to select. Health education is an instructional requirement, not a course, so there is still ample time to meet that instructional requirement this year.”
The health curriculum issue goes back to a March School Board meeting when parents voiced their concerns about the iMAD sex education program taught in county schools.
In April, Longshore announced the iMAD program was being dropped and a committee would be formed to review sex education programs for a “brand new” curriculum.
The District started with five curriculum proposals, which was narrowed to the submissions from the Choices Pregnancy Center and Goodheart-Willcox (GW) publishers with the review committee overwhelmingly selecting the GW curriculum.