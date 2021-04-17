SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will be reviewing the district’s plans to add more than 60 full-time positions for the 2021-22 school year.
Many of the new positions are funded through the CARES Act to provide extra help in getting students caught up with their studies after the learning losses during the pandemic.
A second draft of the district’s personnel allocation plan shows an increase of 67 full-time positions from 1,517 to 1,584.
The number of school-level instructional positions would increase by 37 from 806.6 to 843.5, according to the draft plan, which shows an increase of three resource teachers with two of those funded by the CARES Act.
The CARES Act will be funding four new exceptional student education instructional positions.
Also, the CARES Act will be funding three new instructional positions in Student Services – a psychologist, social worker and mental health specialist.
The draft plan adds new positions to Highlands Virtual School, the district’s online learning option, that has experienced a large enrollment increase due to the pandemic.
The board will discuss/review CARES Act funding at a workshop at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The School Board will discuss/review the personnel allocation draft plan at a workshop following at 4 p.m.
At the regular School Board meeting, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the board will consider a few facilities projects, by considering approval to award the following contracts:
• Miscellaneous fencing projects at Fred Wild Elementary, Avon Park High and Memorial Elementary to Delaney Fence Co. Inc. and Lake Country Elementary and Lake Placid High to Main Gate Enterprises, Inc.
• Fred Wild Elementary Building 8 reroof to E. O. Koch Construction Co..
• Reworking Roger Scarborough Baseball to All About Lawns.
• Fire alarm renovation at Sun ‘N Lake Elementary to KC Fire System, Inc.
• Lake Placid High roof replacement to Advanced Roofing & Sheet Metal LLC.