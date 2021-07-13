SEBRING — The School Board will vote today on the proposed tentative budget and millage rates for 2021-22 to authorize the superintendent to advertise them for the public hearing to be held at 5:05 p.m. on July 27.
The proposed tentative budget shows an operating budget of $107,362,787, Federal budget of $36,821,927, Capitol Improvement budget of $25,061,345, along with budgets for debt service, food service, enterprise funds and internal service for a subtotal of $208,913,450.
Less transfers of $10,682,337, the grand total for the proposed tentative 2021-22 district budget is $198,231,113.
The 2020-21 grand total was $171,523,010 with a federal budget of $15,860,723.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said the agenda item allows the superintendent to make the necessary changes to the advertisement when the district receives the “required local effort” millage rate from the state by July 19. The ad will be run July 24.
Also, the board will vote on a memorandum of understanding between the district and the Heartland Rural Health network to provide reasonable access to students for government approved, evidence based teen pregnancy prevention education and evaluation of such educational programs for youth between the ages of 11 and 19 years of age in Highlands County.
Education will be primarily focused on sixth through 12th-grade. There will also be afterschool programs targeting students in sixth through 12th grade.
The agreement states, if the curriculum or surveys go through any substantial changes, the School Board will be provided a mutually agreed upon time frame to review those changes. Once a curriculum is approved by the School Board, Heartland Rural Health network will not make any substantial changes to the curriculum without prior approval from the School Board.
Also, the board will vote on a request to waive the minimum qualification of three years teaching experience for the guidance resource teacher position.
The School Board of Highlands County will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426, School St., Sebring.