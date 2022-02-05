SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will vote on approval of the agreement between the board and the Highlands County Educational Association’s 2021-2024 ratified contract.
Teachers voted recently 93% to 7% to approve the agreement.
The School Board will vote on it at its next meeting Feb. 8.
The teacher’s union summary of the agreement states, “The Teacher Salary Allocation funds were applied per Florida Statute. So 80% of the funds must be used to raise the base pay as high as possible for classroom teachers only resulting in a base pay of $45,000.”
Also, 20% of the funds had to be used toward teachers who did not participate in the 80% funds or received less than a 2% increase.
The bargaining teams agreed on the district adding funds from the general fund ($284,411). This gave veteran teachers more money than the Teacher Salary Allocation provided.
A $4,000 one-time bonus was scheduled to be paid to all teachers once the ESSER 3 grant (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) receives approval from the state.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said negotiations will be starting soon on the non-instructional employee contract. The non-instructional employees have a contract that covered last year and this school year, so the negotiations will be for the 2022-23 school year.
“We are just getting an early start on it,” he said.
Also, the School Board will vote on a staff request to waive the minimum qualification of a high school diploma or equivalent for the position of daycare general worker for the 2021-2022 school year.
The primary responsibilities of the position are: assisting the site manager whenever necessary and fills in when the manager is absent, plans and supervises indoor/outdoor activities for the children, helps children with homework, fills out accident/incident reports and notifies site manager about serious discipline problems