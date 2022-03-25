SEBRING — A School Board of Highlands County workshop on health education will be held at 7 p.m., April 11, in the Sebring Middle School Commons.
Parents voiced their concerns about the current sex education program taught in county schools at the March 8 School Board of Highlands County meeting.
There were more parent and citizen comments at Tuesday’s School Board meeting about the iMAD program.
The iMAD (I Make a Difference) program from the Heartland Rural Health Network is the health/sex education program taught to district sixth, seventh and eighth-graders.
At Tuesday’s meeting Schyler Scott thanked the board for hearing the remarks at the previous School Board meeting and for scheduling a workshop.
“We do have a growing number of parents and professionals in our community that have a vested interest in the education of our students and we want to have the opportunity to present at the workshop,” she said.
Scott requested for them to be put on the workshop agenda, which could be a spokesperson or a limited number of people to have the opportunity to comment.
“We want to make sure we have the opportunity to express our concerns from many people in the community, it’s a growing number,” she said.
Jesse Sapp said, “There are a lot of concerns in the community about the sex education program that is going on, which was talked about at the last meeting. I think everybody needs to get together on this. There is a whole lot going on, on both sides.”
Something has to be done either a workshop or something to bring everybody together and make sure that what the community wants to be taught to their children, as far as sex education goes, is being taught to them, he said.
iMAD Program Director Larry Moore called it a heated atmosphere.
“There are some things that have been said about the program that need to be corrected,” he said. “People who know our program know that it is much more than just the sex education bit of the thing. We need to get together as a community and have this conversation about what is before our kids, truthfully and honestly.”
In addition to the Health Education workshop, the School Board of Highlands County will have the following workshops in April in the Garland Boggus Board Room:
• Academy at Youth Care Lane — 3 p.m., April 5.
• 2022-23 allocation instructional/non-instructional and Title I — 3 p.m., April 19.
• Highlands Virtual School — 4 p.m., April 19.
• Code of Conduct — 3:30 p.m., April 26.