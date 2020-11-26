SEBRING — The members of the School Board of Highlands County toured the district’s campuses recently to assess the facility needs at every school.
With an estimated budget of $8 million for next year’s projects, the board toured the district’s athletic facilities with the Athletic Task Force and then during a separate visit reviewed the overall campus needs.
The district has $2.3 million more now that is available for capital projects, said Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt, referring to an audit ruling that led to the district returning funds to its half-cent tax fund.
“This is the regular process we go through every year to develop a project list,” he said. “I meet with every school to discuss their project needs for next year.”
The district will have close to $8 million for projects and the School Board will allocate the money for the specific projects during a workshop in the end of January.
The $8 million is from the $2.3 million that was returned to the capital fund plus the estimated $5.8 million the district will receive from the half-cent school sales tax, he said. Between February 2021 and February 2022 the district will get close to $5.5 to $5.6 million from the sales tax plus the $2.3 million so it will be close to $8 million in project money.
Highlands News-Sun asked what projects will likely be funded in the upcoming year?
Averyt replied there is always roofing and there is always air conditioning, which are big projects at different schools.
A recent report from Florida’s Auditor General stated the district’s purchase of school buses and bus radios in 2019-20, 2018-19, 2017-18 fiscal years with sales tax revenue represented “questioned costs.”
The School District maintains that school bus purchases funded by sale tax revenue should be allowable, but to comply with the ruling it returned $2,315,331 to the half-cent sales tax fund to be used for capital projects.