SEBRING — The School Board spent some time in the country early Thursday morning — that would be Lake Country Elementary, the first stop of its annual facility walkthrough tour of the district’s campuses and facilities.
After visiting the Lake Placid Schools and a break for lunch, the School Board members and district administrators started the afternoon with a stop at Cracker Trail Elementary, then the Kindergarten Learning Center, Academy at Youth Care Lane, Fred Wild Elementary and concluded the day at Sebring High.
During the walkthrough tours, the School Board members and district administrators meet with the principal at each school to see where there are maintenance and safety and security needs. The needs are prioritized at each school and in considering the needs throughout the district, the School Board selects the projects to be funded each year.
As a member of the Half-Cent Advisory Committee, Diane Juve was participating in her fourth facilities walkthrough tour.
At Sebring High Principal Kim Ervin and Assistant Principal David Holder presented the safety and security priorities, which included installing and connecting alerting devices in the band and chorus room.
Holder explained that when the band and chorus are practicing the standard public address speaker is inaudible.
School Board Member Donna Howerton suggested a flashing light as an alert that there is an announcement on the public address system.
Other priorities included extending the PA and fire alarm system to the guard shack and upgrading the school’s speaker/intercom system, replacing the starting blocks at the swimming pool, repaving one of the parking lots, additional fencing, remodeling the electrical outlets in a business classroom, new carpeting in the band room, hall 2 and 3 floor replacement and new radios.
On Friday the facility walkthrough tour started at Sun ‘N Lake Elementary, then to Hill-Gustat Middle and then to the Avon Park schools starting with Memorial Elementary.