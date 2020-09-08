SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will have a workshop on the Return to Athletics Plan, a special meeting/public hearing on the final 2020-21 budget and tax rate and a regular school board meeting today.
The workshop to discuss and review the Return to Athletics plan will be held at 4 p.m. in the Garland Boggus Board Room.
The special meeting/public hearing on the final budget and millage rate will follow at 5:05 p.m.
The tentative millage of 6.075 is a decrease of .045 mills from the 2019-20 property tax rate of 6.120.
The district’s 2020-21 budget total is $178,404,748.
The regular school board meeting is scheduled at 5:30 p.m.
At its regular meeting, the School Board of Highlands County will consider approval of the Return to Athletics Plan.
Among the other items on the regular meeting agenda, the Board will consider approval of the agreement between the district and Nearpod, Inc., which is a lesson development and delivery platform that students may access with any device.
The Board will consider approval of adoption of the revisions to the 2020-2021 Student Code of Conduct and consider approval of the 2020-2022 School Health Plan.
The district’s 2019-2022 ESE (Exceptional Student Education) Policies and Procedures will be considered for approval by the Board.
Also the Board will consider approval of an agreement with Franklin Covey (Leader in Me program) for the 2020-2021 school year for a total of $7,500, which includes $5,000 for membership in the program and $2,500 for professional development.
