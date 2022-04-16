SEBRING — In these days of high inflation, there is something that won’t increase in price. It will be free breakfast and lunch for all students again next year at all campuses of The School Board of Highlands County.
The current Community Eligibility Provision, which provides school meals a no cost to all students at breakfast and lunch will continue for the 2022-23 School Year, said District Food and Nutrition Director Tim Thompson.
The district qualifies for the no-cost meal program due to the number of students in the county who qualify for free or reduced-priced meals and the students who would qualify due to other circumstance or assistance programs.
The number of meals served each day has rebounded after a drop off due to the pandemic when students were learning from home.
“All of the school districts had some slack off due to COVID, because students were not attending school physically like when they were doing remote learning and even when they came back, not all of them came back,” Thompson said. “We are serving about 95% to 98% of our pre-COVID numbers for breakfast and for lunch. So we are doing really well in the number of meals we are serving right now.”
But, as the pandemic has affected the availability of many things, the district is still not receiving all the food-related items it orders.
“The supply chain is still a wreck and it is very difficult for us to predict with any accuracy,” Thompson said. “There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason, this week we can’t get non-food items, maybe there are some plates or things like that we are not able to get and next week it might be peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
There has been no supply disruption for some of the items. The chicken industry has been pretty strong without too many problems, he said. But, with K-12 specific items there have been issues especially with things that are served as grains such snack crackers.
Sometimes it’s a cheese stick and not getting any, but then the next week they will get plenty of cheese sticks, Thompson said. It has been like that for the past year and a half.
“I have never seen it like this. I have been in and out of food service for about 35 years or so,” Thompson said. “I have worked both the commercial side and the institutional side and this has just been a wreck. We are just rolling with the punches.”
Thompson said he has already submitted forecasts for next school year and placed commodity orders and orders for the first four or six weeks when school resumes in the fall.