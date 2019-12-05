SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County’s policy on bus driver qualifications, certification, discipline and termination is in the revision process, which includes reducing the allowable points on a license to be hired and employed as a bus operator.
There are a number of infractions or offenses that will render an applicant, or current employee, unqualified or ineligible for employment as a district bus operator in the current policy including: driving under the influence, falsifying an accident report, being at-fault in an accident resulting in a fatality, passing a stopped school bus, reckless driving, speeding in a school zone, railroad crossing offense, speeding in excess of 21 miles per hour over the posted speed limit and more.
The proposed changes would reduce the maximum allowable points on a driver’s license from 20 to 12 and also add language concerning a new law on the use of cell phones in certain areas, which prohibits the handheld use of cellphones by drivers in a school crossing, school zone or work zone.
Transportation Director Will Hills said limiting the maximum points to 12 on a driver’s license is an insurance issue because a lot of times the district’s insurance company won’t cover a driver with more than 12 points.
The Transportation handbook has a maximum of 12 points so the policy is being aligned with the handbook, he said.
Applicants must successfully complete 40 hours of training before transporting students, according to the policy. A proposed revision states the training must include CPR and first aid.
Hills said the district’s driver training already includes CPR and first aid training.
Also, the district is short by about 25 bus drivers, Hills said. Two drivers recently moved out of state for personal reasons.
“We are still trying to get drivers hired,” he said. “We find a few and then we lose a few.”
Substitute drivers are filling in on routes, but that leaves a shortage of subs, which means area supervisors and dispatchers have to drive buses to get the students transported to and from school.