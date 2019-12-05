SEBRING — Lake Placid Elementary School is the latest district school to implement a system that tracks student bus ridership providing the Transportation Department with instant information on who is riding on schools buses and where and when they got on and off a bus.
The system went into effect Tuesday at Lake Placid Elementary. Other schools on the tracking system include Avon, Park, Fred Wild and Cracker Trail elementary schools.
“Our goal is to try and have all the elementary schools implemented by Christmas break,” School Board of Highlands County Transportation Director Willie Hills said. “So, we are still working on it trying to get them in there” even though it is a tedious process to implement. There are about 7,000 students in the district who ride a school bus.
“We meet with [school] administration to show them the letter that is sent out to the parents and we send the letters home with the kids to the parents so they are aware of what the card is and the safety purpose of it,” Hills said.
The system was used in a pilot program at Avon and Park elementary schools during the latter part of the 2018-19 school year. There was a delay in starting the program this year due to a shortage of the student bus pass cards that are moved past a card reader as students get on and off their bus. The bus tracking system is from a company called Zonar, Hills explained, and they have only one provider for the bus pass cards.
Since the cards came in around the end of October, the Transportation Department has been slowly bringing the elementary schools onto the system, he said.
Each student bus rider is provided with a unique bus pass/identification card, which is attached with a lanyard to their book bags. But, if a student doesn’t have their bus pass, the bus driver has a card and will notify the dispatcher of the student’s name.
The time, date, and location of each scan is logged and transmitted to a secure database for immediate access by the district.
“When we get back from Christmas break, I will start with the middle and high schools,” Hills said.