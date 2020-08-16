SEBRING — School buses will be on the roads Monday and students will be waiting at school bus stops. Motorists should drive with care and, of course, slow down to within the posted speed limit in school zones.
The School Board of Highlands County is likely to have fewer bus-riding students this year, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents are advised to have their children at the bus stop a little early because bus drivers are not sure if there is going to be students at every stop, District Transportation Director Willie Hills said. “So we are asking for a five to seven-minute early arrival. We would rather them be there early than late.”
Buses will be leaving early from the district’s three bus compounds (Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring) to arrive on time for the start of the routes.
“We have buses that leave here somewhere around 5:45 (a.m.) going out to start picking up students because of the distance they have to travel,” Hills said. “For example, the bus that goes out to Lorida will start picking up kids at about 6:20 a.m. so it has to get out there pretty early.”
Last year about 6,000 students rode a bus to school. Hills said Friday he is not sure how many students will be bus riders at the start of the school year on Monday.
“We tried to do an early registration to get the parents to tell us what they needed for bus transportation,” he said. “The numbers right now that we have are really low. We only have about 3,500 to 4,000 students registered for buses.”
Hills said he won’t know exactly how many students will be on buses until they actually get started.
The district will run the same routes as last year and there will be some new stops as well to meet the needs of the parents, he said. Currently, there will be 87 bus routes.
The district has nine new school buses that will be on the road this year – six 77-passenger buses and three buses for exceptional student education transportation.
On Friday some of the drivers were doing “dry runs” on the routes to prepare for the first day of school Monday.
Students will have their temperature checked at the bus stop before entering the bus. Parents are asked to wait until their child has been checked and properly seated. Any student running a 100.4 or higher temp will not be allowed on the bus. Students will also be required to wear face coverings while on the bus. If students do not have a face covering, masks will be provided to them.