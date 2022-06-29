SEBRING — Summer vacation will end in about a month for teachers with their workdays starting Aug. 2.
The School Board of Highlands County approved its revised 2022-23 School Calendar with the first day of school for students on Aug. 10.
The month of August will end with the first early release day (Aug. 31).
There are only six early release days in the upcoming school year, including the last day of the first semester prior to the winter break on Dec. 22 and the last day of the school year on May 25.
After a teacher workday on Jan. 9, school resumes for students after the winter break on Jan. 10.
Spring break will be the week of March 13. It is listed on the calendar as March 11-19, which includes the weekend before and the weekend after the week off.
Also, the School Board approved the 2022-23 salary schedule. The School Board member’s annual salary is $35,582.
The superintendent’s base salary is $132,605. The salary of the superintendent is established by the calculation provided by the state and based on the population of the county.
The minimum teacher salary is $35,582 with the highest teacher salary on the instructional performance salary schedule being $72,936.
Educators with an advanced degree can qualify for an annual salary supplement of $2,500 for a master’s degree, $3,000 for a specialist degree or $4,000 for a doctorate degree.