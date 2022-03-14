SEBRING — The Highlands District has 13 schools with available capacity for the 2022-23 school year in the School Choice plan approved Tuesday by the School Board of Highlands County.
Only three schools — Sebring Middle, Cracker Trail and Woodlawn elementary schools — have no available seats for the School Choice Controlled Open Enrollment program.
The schools with the fewest available seats for the program are: Sun ‘N Lake Elementary (4), Lake Placid High (17) and Fred Wild Elementary (18).
The schools with the largest number of available seats are: Avon Park High (222), Lake Placid Elementary (132) and Avon Elementary (122).
If there are more applications than available seats at a school, a lottery system is used to select and assign the seats.
The district will be accepting applications March 21-April 8.
Controlled Choice Options provide additional opportunities for students to attend any school in the state other than their zoned school that has available capacity.
Once the application window has closed, all applications will be randomly numbered with the assistance of a computer program, according to the district.
Parents must complete a separate application for each Controlled Open Enrollment school to which the student would request consideration.
Transportation must be provided by the parent for all approved requests.
Parents agree that a transfer may be rescinded at any time during the school year if the student doesn’t maintain passing grades, good attendance, appropriate behavior, or if the student is chronically tardy to school.
The lottery and notification to parents period is April 13-15.
The parent/guardian will be notified of an available seat and will have 10 working days to accept or reject the opening.
If seats re-open due to a declined selection, the student with the next number in the lottery will be notified and offered the seat. This process will be end after the first day of school, along with the waiting list.
Applications are available on the School District’s website: www.highlands.k12.fl.us.
For purposes of continuity of educational choice, a student who transfers under Controlled Open Enrollment may remain at that school until the student completes the highest grade level at that school, according to the district.