SEBRING — The number of School Choice transfer requests for the 2022-23 school year increased compared to 2021-22 requests with one school requiring a lottery for selection.
Controlled Choice Options provide additional opportunities for students to attend any school in the state other than their zoned school that has available capacity.
When the application window closed, all applications were randomly numbered with the assistance of a computer program, according to The School Board of Highlands County officials.
A total of 126 transfer requests were received this year, which is an increase of 19 compared to last year.
Sebring High had more transfer requests (49) than its 30 available seats, so those 30 seats will be chosen by lottery.
According to the district’s schedule, parents/guardians would be notified of an available seat and will have 10 working days to accept or reject the opening.
If seats re-open due to a declined selection, the student with the next number in the lottery will be notified and offered the seat. This process will be end after the first day of school, along with the waiting list.
Only three schools — Sebring Middle, and Cracker Trail and Woodlawn elementary schools — had no available seats for the School Choice Controlled Open Enrollment program.
The schools with the fewest available seats for the program were: Sun ‘N Lake Elementary (4), Lake Placid High (17) and Fred Wild Elementary (18).
Transportation must be provided by the parent for all approved requests.
Parents agree that a transfer may be rescinded at any time during the school year if the student doesn’t maintain passing grades, good attendance, appropriate behavior, or if the student is chronically tardy to school.
The Florida Department of Education notes that districts must provide preferential treatment in their controlled open enrollment processes to:
- Dependent children of active duty military personnel whose move resulted from military orders.
- Children who have been relocated due to a foster care placement in a different school zone.
- Children who move due to a court-ordered change in custody due to separation or divorce, or the serious illness or death of a custodial parent.
- Students residing in the district.