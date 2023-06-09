On May 4 at 10:02 a.m., sophomore Madisyn Miners collapsed during class change at Avon Park High School. Some assumed she had slipped and hit her head.

Algebra teacher Melinda Pollitt was the first teacher on the scene. “Don’t assume,” she now warns. “When unsure of the situation, feel for a pulse as well. You must be observant. We thought it was a head injury, until we moved her hair and saw that her face was blue.” Pollitt immediately reached out for additional help.

