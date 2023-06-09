On May 4 at 10:02 a.m., sophomore Madisyn Miners collapsed during class change at Avon Park High School. Some assumed she had slipped and hit her head.
Algebra teacher Melinda Pollitt was the first teacher on the scene. “Don’t assume,” she now warns. “When unsure of the situation, feel for a pulse as well. You must be observant. We thought it was a head injury, until we moved her hair and saw that her face was blue.” Pollitt immediately reached out for additional help.
Kimberly Velasquez, assistant principal of APHS, had just finished a classroom observation when a student banged on the door, shouting, “somebody passed out.”
“That’s all I knew,” Velasquez said. “I didn’t know anything, but as soon as I heard that, I immediately pressed my [Centegix] button three times. I had not even assessed the situation, I just coordinated everyone getting there.” Quick-thinking teacher Rachel Wood also pushed her Centegix button.
Within two minutes of Miners’ collapse, help arrived, including school health aid Lilly Fuentes, LPN and geometry teacher Heather Knight, school resource officer Deputy James Brimlow, and deans Kyle Jackson and Whit Cornell. Immediately, CPR was administered, with Brimlow, Fuentes and Knight rotating.
“She was one of my students,” said Knight, an LPN of 12 years. “It was almost unreal, like it wasn’t really happening.”
“Her pulse was barely there,” Fuentes said. “We all knew we needed the AED.”
The school’s AED (automated external defibrillator) was located in the gym, and as soon as the alarm was raised, a teacher handed it off to student Dorian Taylor, who blitzed up the stairs to the second floor to deliver it. Within five minutes of Miners collapsing, the AED was applied by Fuentes.
“‘Bring her back,’ was all I was thinking, that’s what was really going through my mind,” Fuentes said. “I know Madisyn … all that was on my mind was, ‘bring her back.’”
The AED delivered an electrical shock, then it advised continued CPR.
School resource officer Deputy Todd Harris met EMS at the school gate, and by 10:15 a.m., the ambulance left the school, taking Miners to AdventHealth. She was later moved to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, who praised the staff’s quick response.
“All of the pieces really did save her life,” said APHS Principal Karen Edsall. She explained the Centegix button is a rapid incident response system, and when pushed three times, it notifies all first responders on campus. Once the emergency button is pressed, GPS tracks the location of the pressed button. These are used for altercations, health emergencies, and lockdown emergencies. All first responders – the administration, the deans, school resource officers, and nurse – are notified on their computers and cell phones. Every staff member in the district has a Centegix button.
“Everybody has a role on campus, and everybody knew their role,” Harris said. He and Brimlow each have 20-plus years emergency training, including CPR. “It was just very fluid, it flowed like it’s supposed to. There were no errors, no issues, everyone did what they were supposed to do, and it worked.”
Still in college, Fuentes said, “This event confirmed for me that this is the field I want to be in.” She emphasizes that observation is essential. And in an emergency, don’t panic.
For future emergencies, Edsall advised, “Never hesitate to call 911. When in doubt, push the button, dial 911. We can always call back and say you don’t need it. We’d rather have quick response. I encourage staff to push the button, and we’ll come and assess the situation.”
Miners is doing well, and is home after a nine-day hospital stay. The official diagnosis is premature ventricular contractions (PVCs), though testing is ongoing to find out why it happened. To stop this from happening again, she’s on medication, has a pacemaker, and an ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator).
Madisyn Miners’ mother, Kristin Miners, is working with the non-profit organization Who We Play For to support education about sudden cardiac arrest in students. She feels parents should know how to prevent it, and that AEDs must be made publicly available for when it does happen. AEDs have pictures on how to use them, talk you through the emergency, and time how long to do CPR.
“We owe our lives to [the staff and students of APHS]. I owe them my life,” Kristin Miners said. “We appreciate everything that they’ve done. What they’ve done is honorable and should be recognized. They are our heroes. I will be thanking them for the rest of my life.”
“We have 15 staff members on campus trained in CPR, plus the coaches,” Edsall explained. “Next year, every single staff member will go through CPR and AED training during professional training.”
The Avon Park High School would like to thank EMTs Christopher Cruz, Justin Keene, Donny Walker, and Jorge Santiago; ER doctor point of contact, Jeffery Sellers; and Avon Park Fire Department’s Clint Culverhouse and Mark Ward.