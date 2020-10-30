SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County is advertising to fill the position of assistant superintendent of secondary programs.
Iris Borghese will be resigning from the position effective Nov. 27, said Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge.
“She came in and has done an outstanding job and we’ve appreciated her leadership,” he said. “We will miss her as part of our team.”
Borghese hasn’t been with the district very long having started in May 2019. She had been principal of LaBelle Middle School prior to coming to the Highlands district.
Prior to Borghese, Jessica Thayer was the assistant superintendent of secondary programs. Thayer departed to work for the AVID organization.
The assistant superintendent of secondary programs was one of the positions created when Superintended Brenda Longshore restructured the administrative staff positions in 2017. Thayer was selected for the position in April 2017.
The closing date for applications is Monday.
The position’s responsibilities includes the following:
• Supervises and evaluates secondary principals and secondary assistant principals
• Directs and supervises the overall activities of planning, developing, coordinating, implementing and evaluating all district curriculum and instructional support programs for grades 6-12.
• Initiates the development of programmatic goals and learning objectives on a district-wide basis within the scope of School Board policy, administrative directives, assessed student needs and operational constraints.
• Oversees Highlands Virtual School, Highlands Career Institute, Career and Technical Education and Assessment and Accountability.