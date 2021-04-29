SEBRING — The effort to fill administrator positions continues for the School Board of Highlands County with a couple of more openings due to retirements and an assistant principal choosing to return to the classroom.
The district is advertising to fill the principal position at Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School with Principal Linda Laye planning to retire. The closing for the position is May 7.
Resource teacher Debbie Wood, who oversees the district’s federal programs will be retiring, according to Human Resources Director Carla Ball. The program is being revamped and the district is advertising for a director of federal programs. The closing date for applicants is May 7.
The district is advertising for an assistant principal for Hill-Gustat Middle School with Assistant Principal Stacey Hinson deciding to return to the classroom as a teacher, Ball said. The closing date for the position is May 6.
With Marsha Davis’ upcoming retirement, the district seeks an assistant principal on special assignment at the Academy at Youth Care Lane, the district’s alternative education facility. The closing date for applicants is May 5.
Today (April 29) is the last day for applicants for principal of Park Elementary School. The school’s principal, Carey Conner, was selected recently by Superintendent Brenda Longshore to become the district’s assistant superintendent of elementary programs after Anne Lindsay retires at the end the school year.