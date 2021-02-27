SEBRING — The 2020-21 school year is becoming the year of administrative change with new administrators at the school and district level.
As the re-advertisement for the Avon Elementary School principal position closed on Thursday, the School Board of Highlands County started advertising to fill the position of assistant superintendent of elementary programs with Anne Lindsay retiring from the position at the end of the school year.
The district is currently advertising to fill the principal position at Hill-Gustat Middle School.
Lake Placid Middle, Lake Country Elementary and Avon Park Middle School have had mid-year principal changes.
Also this school year, the district added the positions of Human Resources director and principal of Highlands Virtual School, filled the position of assistant superintendent of secondary programs and filled the top position at the Career Institute at South Florida State College, which was changed from a lead teacher to an assistant principal position.
Some of the administrative changes have also led to assistant principal changes.
The Avon Elementary principal position was re-advertised after there were no applicants at the close of the first posting of the opening.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said one applicant has completed the application process for the position – Lake Placid Middle School Assistant Principal Jenny Cornell. There was another applicant who had not completed the application requirements.
Lethbridge said Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Programs Anne Lindsay will be making a determination on how to proceed to fill the position.
Highlands News-Sun asked Lethbridge why there were no applicants initially for the Avon Elementary principal position?
“It is probably a reflection of where we are in education in not having enough individuals going into education,” he said. The district has filled quite a few different leadership and even new leadership positions this year including an assistant principal and principal at Highlands Virtual School.
Adding leadership positions results in a smaller pool of applicants, Lethbridge said. Also, the timing of the openings in the year can be a factor as some people are in the midst of all their work and they don’t want to leave something mid-stream.
Administrators in other districts are working on a yearly contract so it can be difficult to move to another district in the middle of the school year, he noted.