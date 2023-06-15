The School Board of Highlands County agreed to pay a settlement in a discrimination lawsuit filed against the district by a former middle school dean.
On behalf of former Lake Placid Middle School dean Marcus Jenkins, Attorney Dennis L. Webb, of Fort Myers, filed a race discrimination case, in January 2022, against the School Board in Federal court, after learning of a racist text by the school’s former principal.
Jenkins, an African American, had been in the education field for more than 25 years, according to a press release from Webb at the time the case was filed.
Prior to his hire as dean of LPMS, Jenkins had more than nine years of experience in administration at various schools and counties and he has a doctorate in education.
According to Webb, Jenkins felt he was being treated differently by then LPMS principal Jenn Sanchez from the very beginning of the school year.
Much to his shock and dismay, and with no write-ups or complaints in his record for that year, Sanchez summarily terminated Jenkins’ position, which was subsequently approved by The School Board of Highlands County, according to Webb.
Jenkins was the only Black male on the staff at LPMS, the press release noted. And further, he was replaced by not one, but two Caucasians, as apparently the position was split into a male dean and a female dean, both with zero administrative experience.
What Jenkins could not have known at the time was that Sanchez had sent a racially charged text to a fellow staff several months prior, the press release stated. As a result, the School Board suspended and then terminated Sanchez’s position as principal; however, still allowed her to remain in the district as a teacher.
Jenkins was seeking accountability and compensation as well as punitive damages under Title VII of the Federal Laws, as well as damages under the Florida Civil Rights, Webb’s press release stated.
The case went to mediation on May 16, which resulted in a settlement agreement whereby the defendant (School Board of Highlands County) will pay Jenkins $75,000 and the defendant will pay the mediation costs.
The School Board approved the mediation agreement at its Tuesday meeting.