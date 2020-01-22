SEBRING — Just days into the second semester, the School Board of Highlands County is already advertising to fill positions for the 2020-21 school year.
It’s a different strategy, said Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge. “This is the earliest we have ever advertised for next year.”
The openings include an assistant principal position at Sebring High School with a closing date of Thursday. Lethbridge said the assistant principal advertisement is to fill Ilene Eshelman’s position because she is retiring at the end of the school year.
If the position is filled from within the district’s teaching ranks then that would create another vacancy.
“We are trying diligently to work ahead and have as many hires for next year earlier to keep that ball rolling,” he said. “If one domino falls — a teacher takes that assistant principal position then the opening for the teacher can be advertised.
“It is trying to be proactive to fill all of our vacancies is the goal,” Lethbridge said.
Quite a few of the current openings that are posted are for next year, the 2020-21 school year.
Other positions being advertised for next school year at the secondary level include an art teacher and guidance counselor at Sebring High, two math teachers at Lake Placid High School and a science teacher at Sebring Middle School.
At the elementary level, the district seeks two teachers for Woodlawn Elementary School, a third grade teacher at Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School and a kindergarten teacher at the Kindergarten Learning Center.
Openings for this year include a guidance resource teacher and ESE/PE teacher at Avon Park High School, ESE teacher at Sebring High, language arts teacher at Hill-Gustat Middle School and an ESE teacher/support facilitator at Lake Placid Elementary School.