SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will consider approving a resolution to establish an athletic task force advisory committee.
The advisory committee would provide recommendations to the School Board on the long-term capital expenses for athletic facilities construction, maintenance and renovation projects located at the district’s middle and high schools.
The resolution states the School Board is committed to being transparent and accountable to the residents of Highlands County for expenditures of funds for athletic facilities and for the use of the half-cent surtax proceeds. Committee reports should focus on information concerning prioritization of athletic project status, progress and spending at all middle and high schools in Highlands County.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said the district had an athletic task force about 20 years ago for the purpose of trying to help the School Board prioritize athletic facility projects.
It is a long-term plan, but it gets the community involved and the coaches and their principals involved to recommend what projects should be funded next, he said.
“We wouldn’t be forming this if we didn’t have a funding source,” Averyt said. But, the district has so much deferred maintenance it may not be able to fund the recommendations. It will be the School Board’s decision.
According to the resolution, the committee would consist of a maximum of 19 community members and School Board employees. The initial committee would have nine community members (three each from Lake Placid, Sebring and Avon Park) and 10 School Board employees (two from each high school and one from each middle school).
The committee would meet on a quarterly basis and call special meetings as required.
The School Board will consider the athletic task force resolution at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today (Tuesday) in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring.