SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will consider getting two appraisals on the JCPenney building at Lakeshore Mall at its meeting on Tuesday.
But, the board may be prompted to table the agenda item again if it doesn’t get a ruling or opinion from the State Auditor General on whether half-cent school sales tax revenue can be used to purchase a property for district offices.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said, as of Friday, there has been no word from the State Auditor General.
The district wants to get a firm opinion on the matter of using half-cent revenue for administrative offices after it purchased school buses with school sales tax revenue. The Auditor General ruled that the school sales tax revenue could not be used for school bus purchases.
The district is still in negotiations on the price of the JCPenney property that was quoted at $40 per square feet, for 62,000 square, for a total price of about $2.4 million, Averyt said recently.
The former JCPenney building is owned by Lakeshore Mall.
The district paid $3.6 million in 2005 when it purchased the property for the Kindergarten Learning Center (a former grocery store with a few small stores), which was only 40,000 square feet, Averyt noted.
The district needs have increased which is why they are researching the property for a possible relocation of the district office, he said.
Currently the District Office is located in the buildings of the former E.O. Douglas High School, 426 School St. in Sebring.
If the district purchased the JCPenney building, most of the district offices would relocate to the former department store except for Transportation and Facilities.